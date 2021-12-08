LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Bipin Rawat passes away
LIVE: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has passed away, says Indian Air Force
French police arrests possible suspect in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Dec 08, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
French police officials detain a man suspected in the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Meanwhile, the Saudi embassy refutes the detained man's involvement and has demanded immediate release.
Read in App