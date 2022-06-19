French parliamentary polls: Macron's majority on the line in France

Published: Jun 19, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Voting is underway for the 577 member French assembly and as per recent reports Macron's coalition may not get a parliamentary majority. For more perspective on this, we're joined by Elijah De Zayas, veteran war correspondent and analyst.
