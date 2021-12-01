LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
French firm betting big on Indian market, Egis group plans to invest $55 MN in India
Dec 01, 2021, 11:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
One of the possible reasons for recovery and GDP hike is the signs of overall increasing investments in India. French firms are increasingly investing in the country, the latest to do that is the engineering firm Egis.
Read in App