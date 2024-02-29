French Army Chief General Pierre Schill speak to WION | Exclusive

The visiting French Army Chief General Pierre Schill has spoken to WION on a range of issues, from India ties to Ukraine, to Indo Pacific. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "India is one of the biggest partners of France" Indo Pacific. General Pierre Schill, Chief of Army Staff of the French Army is on a visit to India from 27th to 29th February 2024. During his visit, he held talks with General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff and other senior military leadership of the Armed Forces.