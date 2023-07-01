French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain: PM Modi's visit strengthens unparalleled alliance

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has termed the upcoming visit of Indian PM Modi to France as "significant" even as he described India France relationship as an "exceptional relationship based on trust". PM Modi is the guest of honour at the Bastille Day on 14 July. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We also want to increase existing cooperation; we want more and more people-to-people exchanges because we feel that's the foundation of it and we want more students from India to our Universities and Colleges.'. he also spoke on space, defence, people to people cooperation."