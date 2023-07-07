French activists: Surveillance infringes on privacy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
After a series of protests chaos and violence across France last week the French authorities are discussing increasing the powers of the police in fact, the French lawmakers have agreed to enable the French police to spy on suspects through their phones. The proposed plan is part of a wider Justice Reform Bill and the measure will cover laptops cars cameras microphones GPS and other connected devices. It will provide French security officials with the geolocation of the suspects.