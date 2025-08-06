/France wildfires: Prez Macron mobilizes resources as France battles largest wildfire of the year

LOGIN
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 14:59 IST
At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured by raging wildfires in France, where more than 1,500 firefighters are battling the flames, officials said.

