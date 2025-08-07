LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France Wildfire: France Battles Worst Wildfire Since 1949 | Aude Inferno Burns Large Area
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 15:59 IST
France Wildfire: France Battles Worst Wildfire Since 1949 | Aude Inferno Burns Large Area
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 15:59 IST

France Wildfire: France Battles Worst Wildfire Since 1949 | Aude Inferno Burns Large Area

In Southern France, a Devastating Wildfire, the Worst the Country Has Seen in Over Seven Decade, is Tearing Through Land at an Alarming Speed.

Trending Topics

trending videos