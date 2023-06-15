France shocked by a gruesome knife attack on toddlers

France was shocked by a gruesome attack on the 8th of June. Four toddlers and two pensioners were stabbed at the picturesque Le Paquier park in the tranquil city of Annecy in the French Alps. Two of the children and an adult are said to be in a life-threatening condition. All the wounded children were aged between 22 months and 3 years. French president, Emmanuel Macron, described the attack "as an act of cowardice". The opposition lawmakers though, have accused his government of being too lax on the issue of law and order. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.