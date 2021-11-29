LIVE TV
France seek EU help on English Channel migrants
Nov 29, 2021, 10:15 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Days after the accident that resulted in 27 deaths due to drowning in the English Channel, the French and the EU ministers responsible for immigration convened in France to seek help from its European partners in cracking down on people smuggling.
