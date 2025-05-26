LOGIN
Edited By Wion Video Desk
Published: May 26, 2025, 21:25 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 21:25 IST
France's farmers protest in Paris, tractors lined up outside National Assembly
Videos May 26, 2025, 21:25 IST

France's farmers protest in Paris, tractors lined up outside National Assembly

French farmers stage a powerful protest in Paris, lining tractors outside the National Assembly.

Trending Topics

trending videos