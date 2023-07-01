France Protests: spilling over across Europe? | Special Forces deployed to contain riots

France has been rocked by massive protests…after the killing of a 17-year old by a police official. The condition is such that the French Special Forces have been deployed, 45,000 police officers and armored vehicles have been positioned across France. What started as a violent protest in major French cities has spilt over to Belgium already. Will the protest affect Europe at large? Nearly 1000 people have been arrested so far as riots surge in the French cities of Marseille and Lyon which are badly hit. Gun stores have been looted, several fires have been lit, there is massive looting in premium brand stores , shopping malls are being attacked as well. The French President has convened a second crisis meeting with his cabinet in two days…as the situation spirals out of control.