/France Protests: Massive Agitation Amid Political Instability, Protesters Clash With Police

A nationwide protests was organised in France on Thursday (Sep 18) to oppose President Emmanuel Macron's austerity policies amid political instability in the country. Over 80,000 police and gendarmes have been mobilised across France, supported by drones, armoured vehicles, and water cannons. The interior ministry projected that 600,000 to 900,000 people would join the nationwide protests. By Thursday noon, around 76,500 had participated, with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau noting the demonstrations were "less intense than anticipated," AFP reported.