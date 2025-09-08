LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 17:05 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 17:05 IST
France Political Crisis: PM Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Today
The French prime minister, François Bayrou, is expected to be ousted in a confidence vote on Monday afternoon, plunging the eurozone’s second biggest economy into political crisis.

