France on red alert: Intense and long-lasting heatwave creating ‘heat dome’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Record-breaking heatwave hits France, with temperatures expected to peak at 40-42 degrees Celsius in the Rhone valley region. Forest fires and heat warnings are in place. People in France endured a late summer heatwave on Monday, with record temperatures expected in the wine-growing Rhone valley region.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos