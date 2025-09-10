LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France: Macron names ally Sebastien Lecornu as new French PM

France: Macron names ally Sebastien Lecornu as new French PM

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 09:21 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 09:21 IST
France: Macron names ally Sebastien Lecornu as new French PM
France: Emmanuel Macron named his defence minister Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to quell a political crisis as demonstrations are expected.

Trending Topics

trending videos