LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France Launches Criminal Investigation Into X, Faces Charges of Enabling 'Foreign Interference'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST
France Launches Criminal Investigation Into X, Faces Charges of Enabling 'Foreign Interference'
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST

France Launches Criminal Investigation Into X, Faces Charges of Enabling 'Foreign Interference'

French Prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into X, the Elon Musk-owned social networking site, over allegations that it manipulated its content to enable “foreign interference.”

Trending Topics

trending videos