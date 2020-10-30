LIVE TV
Top news
Twitter deletes former Malaysian PM's tweet that glorified France attack
US records more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Tunisia opens investigation into France terror attack suspect
France Knife Attack: Attacker is a Tunisian migrant having Italian red cross document
Oct 30, 2020, 10.05 AM(IST)
The man who beheaded a woman & 2 others at a church in French city Nice came to Europe just days ago from Tunisia. 3 people were killed in this terror attack & many others were wounded.
