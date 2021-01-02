France imposes night curfew in 15 regions to contain COVID-19 cases

Jan 02, 2021, 05.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After a massive rave party in northwestern France, the Macron government has decided to impose night curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern areas which will be starting from 6 pm, instead of 8 pm every night.
Read in App