France Immigration Bill passed amidst deep divisions within Macron's party
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
France passed the controversial Immigration Bill. The Bill secures a policy win for President Emmanuel Macron. Bill passed amid deep division in Emmanuel Macron's party.
