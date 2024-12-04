France is grappling with a major political crisis that could topple its government. Prime Minister Michel Barnier is facing a no confidence motion after using special powers to force his budget through the parliament without a vote. The Showdown started with the government's new budget aimed at cutting public spending and raising taxes but these measures have been deeply unpopular both in the parliament also among the public. Watch in for more details!
France: French Government Faces No Confidence Motion Amid Deepening Political Crisis
