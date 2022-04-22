France elections: Macron & Le Pen try to woo voters in the final sprint

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 06:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Emmanuel Macron & Marine Le Pen are trying to woo voters before Sunday's election run-off. While Macron appealed to 'stigmatised' suburbs, Le Pen campaigned in the north of the country.
