/France court blocks Macron's social media ban for under-15s

France's Constitutional Council has struck down President Macron's high-profile bill banning social media for children under 15, calling it a "disproportionate infringement" on freedom of expression. The court said the blanket ban failed to account for individual factors like a child's age, maturity, or family situation, and raised serious privacy concerns. The setback comes just weeks after French lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill, which would have made France the first EU country with such an age limit.