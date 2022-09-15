France battles blaze in the southwest, about 1800 hectares of forest ravaged

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 06:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
France: Wildfire has already ravaged around 1800 hectares of forest land since Monday, forcing the evacuation of residents amid record high temperatures with the mercury levels rising over 39 degrees Celsius in some parts.
