Four soldiers killed in an ongoing encounter in Kashmir's Poonch

One junior Indian army commissioner and four soldiers have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Kashmir's Poonch district and the latest update coming in is that the encounter has now spread to the Rajouri region. Adjacent to the site where the gunfight took place earlier in the day. After a cordon-and-search operation was carried out by the Indian army. Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region the five security personnel suffered critical injuries during a gun battle with the terrorists and later succumbed to their injuries when taken to a nearby medical facility.