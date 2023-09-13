Former World No. 1 Simona Halep to appeal four-year doping ban

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Former World No. 1 and Two-time Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep is banned for 4 years from tennis after being found guilty of two separate doping violations. The Romanian denies any wrongdoing and says she will appeal the sentence.

