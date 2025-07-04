LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST
Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Caught 'Stealing' Wimbledon Towels
Former World no. 1 Iga Swiatek has admitted to 'stealing' towels from Wimbledon. Swiatek says she keeps them as souvenirs for her friends and family.

