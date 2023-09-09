Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif confirms return after 4-years in exile

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a former prime minister, has officially announced that he will be returning to Pakistan in October of this year. For the first time, Nawaz, who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 due to medical issues, made this declaration on Friday at a meeting with party members and supporters at Stanhope House.

