Published: Jul 15, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 21:44 IST
Former New York Governor Announces Independent Candidacy | Cuomo to Fight in Mayoral's Race | WION

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that he will run as an independent in the upcoming mayoral race after he was defeated in the Democratic primary by Zohran Mamdani.

