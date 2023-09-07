Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat on India-Asean connectivity as a viable alternative to China's BRI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
During the 20th ASEAN-India Summit held in Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a multi-modal connectivity initiative that will link Southeast Asia, India, West Asia, and Europe. Experts are now saying that this could be a potentially more viable alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Tune in to hear the insights of former diplomat Anil Trigunayat.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos