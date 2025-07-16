Former British doubles No. 1 Tara Moore hit with four-year ban after CAS overturns doping clearance

Tara Moore, once Britain’s top-ranked doubles tennis player, has been suspended for four years after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Moore had tested positive for anabolic steroids nandrolone and boldenone in April 2022. While an independent panel cleared her in December 2023—citing contaminated meat—the CAS disagreed, ruling she failed to prove the ingestion was unintentional. Her provisional suspension of 19 months will be deducted, meaning she remains sidelined until early 2028