LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Former aid of Spanish president Pedro Sanchez detained by order of the supreme court
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 21:15 IST
Former aid of Spanish president Pedro Sanchez detained by order of the supreme court
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 21:15 IST

Former aid of Spanish president Pedro Sanchez detained by order of the supreme court

Santos Cerdán, a former top aid within Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party, has been detained by Spain’s Supreme Court on charges of bribery and influence‑peddling.

Trending Topics

trending videos