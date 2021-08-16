Former Afghan Envoy Amar Sinha speak to WION on Afghan crisis, Prez Ghani fleeing country

Aug 16, 2021, 03:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After Taliban laid their siege in Afghanistan Prez Ghani had fled to Oman. Tajikistan did not allow Ghani's flight to land. Former Afghan Envoy Amar Sinha speak to WION on the ongoing Afghan crisis.
Read in App