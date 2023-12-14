Focus: Globalising DPI; Digitisation is importaant for DPI to work | Global Technology Summit
The word "DPI", Digital Public Infrastructure, has been globally recognised thanks to India's G20 presidency. More significantly, it provided a uniform framework that can assist nations in using the DPI strategy to address their issues through digital transformation without starting from scratch. The panel reviewed methods for resolving DPI issues and identifying joint venture prospects to quicken DPI's globalisation.