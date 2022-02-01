FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2022: Modi government's big push for agroforestry

Feb 01, 2022, 01:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The policies and required legislative changes to promote agroforestry and private forestry will be brought in, financial support will be provided to farmers belonging to SC/STs who want to take up agroforestry.
