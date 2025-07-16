LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 23:14 IST
Flash Flood Warnings Blanket Tri-State Area, Subways Disrupted
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 23:14 IST

Flash Flood Warnings Blanket Tri-State Area, Subways Disrupted

Deadly flash floods tore through northeastern United States. At least two people have been killed in new jersey and millions more are bracing for even more torrential rain.

