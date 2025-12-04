LOGIN
Fitch Upgrades India FY26 Growth Forecast from 6.9% to 7.4%

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 18:50 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 18:50 IST
Rating agency Fitch has raised India’s FY26 economic growth forecast to 7.4% from the earlier 6.9%, reflecting a stronger-than-expected economic recovery and resilience.

