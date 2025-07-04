LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 21:15 IST
Fists Fly in Bolivian Congress; Lawmakers Scuffle Over Bolivia’s Lithium Deals With Russia and China
The situation in Bolivia's Congress is intense, with lawmakers coming to blows over lithium deals with Russia and China. Watch for the latest updates!

