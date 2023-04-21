Fishermen targeted over 'protection money' in Esmeraldas, Ecuador | World At War

Nine people were killed in northern Ecuador on the 11th of April ...in an indiscriminate shootout that has been described as a territorial fight between criminal gangs. Ecuador's Interior minister Juan Zapata said that the attack was due to payment of 'protection money' to a rival gang. The next day, six inmates were found hanging at the notorious Guayaquil prison. Both Guayaquil and Esmeraldas have witnessed a recent surge in violence. A state of emergency had been declared on the 3rd of March by President Guillermo Lasso to crackdown on the criminal gangs. But despite this ... criminal gangs have managed to carry out their killings with almost complete impunity. So why is the government failing to crackdown on the narco-criminal gangs?