First Trump allies in presidential election subversion case surrender in Georgia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The first of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia's criminal case accusing the former U.S. president and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday, according to county records and a statement.

