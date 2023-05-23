First Saudi Arabian women travels to space

Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - A SpaceX capsule on Monday (May 22) carrying the first Saudi Arabian female astronaut, alongside three others, docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as part of an Axiom Space-chartered private mission. The Dragon capsule, atop a Falcon rocket, took off from the Kennedy Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday. It delivered the crew members of Axiom Mission 2 (AX-2) for a weeklong stay at the ISS.