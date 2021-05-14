First Eid prayer held in Mosul's oldest mosque as a call for its reconstruction

May 14, 2021, 04:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Gathering in the courtyard of al-Masfi mosque, worshippers in Mosul held Eid prayers in the city's oldest mosque for the first time since it was heavily damaged during the war against Islamic State that ended in 2017.
