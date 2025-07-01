Firefighters Ambushed In Idaho, Suspect Identified As Wess Roley

Two firefighters were fatally shot and another critically injured in Idaho after allegedly being lured into a trap by a deliberately set wildfire. Chilling emergency radio audio revealed the chaos, with one responder shouting, “Everybody’s shot up here!” Authorities say the suspected gunman was later found dead. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the deadly ambush.