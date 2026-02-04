/Finland Builds Icebreakers for US Amid Arctic Power Competition

Finland, the world’s leading builder of icebreakers, is constructing a new fleet for the United States as competition intensifies in the Arctic. The $6 billion deal will see 11 vessels built to strengthen America’s aging polar fleet, helping Washington counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region. But President Donald Trump’s past interest in acquiring Greenland and strained ties with Europe have raised concerns over the long-term political implications of the partnership. With climate change opening new sea routes and resource opportunities, the Arctic is fast becoming a new geopolitical battleground.