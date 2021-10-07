Finland appoints 16-year-old teenage girl to be country's president for a day

Oct 07, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a unique move to promote girls’ rights, Finland appointed a 16-year-old teenage girl to be the country's president for a day. The move was part of a global campaign--- to promote girls’ rights and gender equality.
