Fineprint: US-Iran row may hit Basmati business

The repercussions of escalating tensions after the United States executed a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani could have a bearing on India’s exports of basmati rice, which has made exporters of the commodity a worried lot. Basmati exports to Iran, which stood at 33 per cent or about $1.56 billion in 2018-19, had already weathered uncertainty following the US’s sanctions against Iran last year. Recent developments have only added to this. Till October, exports were $570 million, which accounted for 26% of exports. #BasmatiExports #SoleimaniKilling #US #Iran