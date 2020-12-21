Fineprint: EU regulator clears way for use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Dec 21, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, putting Europe on course to start inoculations within a week.
