Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 14:15 IST
FIFA 2026: Celebration or climate failure
Jul 10, 2025, 14:15 IST

FIFA 2026: Celebration or climate failure

As the excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, a new report warns the tournament could also become the most polluting in football history. Watch in for more details!

