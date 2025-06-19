LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /FDA approves Yeztugo first twice-yearly HIV prevention injection
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 16:11 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 16:11 IST
FDA approves Yeztugo first twice-yearly HIV prevention injection
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 16:11 IST

FDA approves Yeztugo first twice-yearly HIV prevention injection

The FDA has approved Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection that shows over 99.9% effectiveness in preventing HIV. This groundbreaking treatment could revolutionize HIV prevention.

Trending Topics

trending videos