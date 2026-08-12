/FCRA amendment bill referred to JPC amid parliament disruptions; opposition seeks withdrawal

The controversy surrounding the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill 2026 has intensified, with the government offering to send the legislation to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny. The bill has faced resistance from opposition parties, civil society groups and Christian organisations, who have raised concerns over provisions that could increase government control over organisations receiving foreign contributions. The proposed amendments seek to change how foreign-funded assets are managed when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed. The bill also proposes a minimum utilisation threshold for organisations seeking renewal of their FCRA registration. Opposition parties have questioned the proposed government-appointed authority and warned that the provisions could centralise greater control over NGOs, charitable institutions, educational bodies, medical organisations and religious groups.